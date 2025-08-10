Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today arrested two individuals for allegedly defrauding unemployed youth by running fake companies and promising overseas jobs in Singapore. Both were produced before the court.

According to police sources, the arrested accused have been identified as Sripati Patro alias Ajay and Milan Kumar Singh. Prima facie evidence has been found against them in connection with the scam.

Investigations revealed the accused, along with Sanjay Kumar alias Koli Sanjilal Kanabai, Ajay Kumar Patra, Nirmal Chandra Sahoo, and Kamal Lochan Dash, operated a fraudulent immigration consultancy named ‘Vtrecruti’ at Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar. They allegedly lured job seekers with promises of lucrative employment in Singapore.

The gang collected crores of rupees from unemployed youth, routing the money through the bank accounts of Nirmal Chandra Sahoo and Kamal Lochan Dash. Victims were issued airline tickets worth ₹20,000 but were never provided with valid visas.

When the victims discovered the scam, the consultancy office had already been shut down. Police said the pattern of deception, financial transfers, and sudden closure of the office indicated a well-planned criminal conspiracy involving all the five accused.

Earlier, on July 1, 2025, accused Nirmal Chandra Sahoo and Kamal Lochan Dash were arrested and forwarded to court. Further probe revealed the fraudsters had been opening companies in the name of Milan Kumar Singh to continue their illegal activities.

The case was registered at the Saheednagar Police Station (Case No. 218, dated May 5, 2025, under Sections 318(4)/3(5) of the BNS) based on a complaint lodged by Amulya Swain from Ganjam district.

The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to apprehend the main accused and other associates, police officials said.