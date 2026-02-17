Rajgangpur: On charges of operating mule bank accounts linked to organised cyber fraud, the Rajgangpur Police have arrested two individuals and forwarded them to court.

During the investigation, police found three bank accounts at HDFC Bank, Rajgangpur, in the names of Abdul Quadir and M. Faiyaz Raza, which showed heavy suspicious transactions. Funds were allegedly credited from unknown sources and withdrawn immediately through self-cheques, raising strong suspicion of cyber fraud.

Police officials said a total amount of ₹4,19,14,136 was transacted through these three accounts.

The accused allegedly operated the accounts on the instructions of cyber fraudsters and received commissions for facilitating illegal financial transactions.

Police seized cheque books, self-cheques, Aadhaar cards, and relevant bank documents and statements from the possession of the accused.

In this connection, the Rajgangpur Police registered PS Case No. 100 dated March 16, 2026, under Sections 317(2), 318(2), 323, 111(3), 111(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, related to the operation of suspected mule accounts linked to organised cyber fraud.

Officials said efforts are underway to apprehend other persons involved and to trace the entire network and money trail.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.