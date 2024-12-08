Malkangiri: Cracking the case of gangrape and murder of an elderly woman, the Malkangiri Police has arrested two persons for allegedly committing the heinous crime.

Korakonda IIC Himanshu Sekhar Barikh informed the two accused, Kamalu Nag aged 38 and Rakesh Dhali aged 30 had sexually assaulted Gurubari Das aged 63 from Korakonda village. The matter came to light after locals had spotted the body of Gurubari near Panchayat Store Room on December 5 morning and informed the police.

During the course of investigation and examining the call records of the victim’s phone, the police had suspected the involvement of Nag and Dhali, and detained the duo, said the police. One of the accused was known to Gurubari as he used to speak to her over phone.

After watching Malyabanta Utsav at Khairaput block on December 4 night, the two accused had returned to Korakonda. They called Gurubari over phone to a place near the pump house. They then sexually assaulted her.

When she tried to scream for help, the duo strangled her to death. Fear of getting caught, they dumped the body near the Panchayat store room, the police official added.

Gurubari was staying in the panchayat store room for past 12 years. She was eking out a living by doing part time work at hotels and houses.