Sambalpur: In connection with the trafficking of an Odia woman to Rajasthan, the Jujumara Police have arrested two more accused, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.

A three-member team of the Jujumara Police arrested Manju Ikka and Dasratha Mangaraj from Kota in Rajasthan. Both were produced before a court. While Ikka is a resident of Panposh, Mangaraj hails from Kalahandi district.

According to reports, the woman, a resident of the Jujumara area, was working at a shopping mall in Sambalpur. Allegedly, some of her colleagues took her to Rajasthan on the pretext of a holiday and later sold her.

The woman reportedly managed to escape and return home. On August 17, 2025, she and her family lodged a complaint at the Jujumara Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the police had earlier arrested three women and one man in connection with the case. One more accused is still absconding, police said.