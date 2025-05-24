Cuttack: On charges of shouting slogans supporting Pakistan and making the video of the act viral, the Commissionerate Police arrested two youth in Cuttack. This was informed by the Commissionerate Police today in a press release.

A Police official said the accused youth shot the video of shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and shared it on various WhatsApp groups. Sourav Sahu and Gautam Lenka are the two accused youth. While Sahu raised the slogans supporting Pakistan, Lenka shot this with his mobile.

During police exanimation, the duo revealed they shot the video during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

The two youth did this act to disrupt the peace talks between the two warring countries, the police official added.