Kuchinda (Sambalpur): Festive celebrations of ‘Nuakhai’ in Charabhati village, Kuchinda, were overshadowed by tragedy after a man allegedly murdered his 70-year-old father today.

According to reports, the accused, Bibardhana Raksa, demanded money from his father, Krupasindhu Raksa. As Bibardhana was intoxicated at the time, Krupasindhu refused, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Bibardhana brutally assaulted his father, resulting in his death on the spot.

Hearing the commotion, Krupasindhu’s daughter Nimrita rushed to the scene and alerted neighbours as well as the Kuchinda police. After the incident, Bibardhana reportedly sat near his father’s body for some time before fleeing upon learning that police were on their way.

A team from the Kuchinda Police and forensic experts reached the spot, conducted an investigation, and later apprehended the accused after raids at multiple locations.

Local residents expressed anger over the incident, blaming rampant liquor sales and gambling activities in the region for the rise in such crimes.