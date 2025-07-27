Nabarangpur: Tension gripped Kantamala village in Nabarangpur district after a woman was found hanging in her house, with her family alleging foul play.

The deceased, identified as Kamala Dei Bhatra, was married to Jagabandhu Gouda. According to her father, Madan Bhatra, an argument had taken place between Kamala and her husband on the previous evening. In a bid to resolve the dispute, village elders had decided to hold a meeting on Sunday.

However, in the early hours of the next day, Jagabandhu reportedly called Madan's other daughter and informed her that Kamala had allegedly died by suicide, hanging from the ceiling around 1:30 a.m.

Madan, however, suspects that Kamala was murdered in a premeditated manner and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Kamala is survived by two sons, aged five and one.

Following the incident, Maidalpur police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and Kamala’s husband has been detained for questioning.