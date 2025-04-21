Nabarangpur: A sense of shock gripped residents of Haldi village under Chandahandi police limits after a woman’s body was discovered hidden inside a box cot in her home this morning. Locals suspect the woman was murdered by her husband, who is currently missing.

Per villagers, a foul smell began emanating from the house of Dushmanta Nayak, prompting suspicion. Since the house was locked from the outside and had remained so for the past two days, they alerted the Chandahandi Police.

Police personnel arrived at the scene, broke the lock, and began searching the premises. While nothing was initially found, a search of the box cot revealed the body of a woman stuffed inside. The deceased was identified as Anita Sori, Dushmanta’s wife.

Dushmanta is currently absconding, further raising suspicions of his involvement in the alleged murder.

At the time of reporting, a scientific team was en route to the crime scene to assist with the investigation. Police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the crime.