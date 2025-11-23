Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman from Darjeeling was attacked by a youth, also from Darjeeling, near Buddha Park in Bhubaneswar. The attacker allegedly slit the woman’s throat over suspicion of her being in a relationship with another man.

According to reports, the woman was selling momos near Buddha Park when the accused, identified as Tinku Gurum, confronted her. A heated verbal altercation ensued, which soon escalated into a physical scuffle. In a sudden act of violence, Gurum attacked the woman with a sharp weapon in broad daylight, slitting her throat.

Following the attack, Gurum fled the scene. The Chandrasekharpur police, alerted about the incident, launched a chase and apprehended him at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

The critically injured woman was immediately assisted by locals and rushed to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police sources said the accused assaulted the woman after suspecting her of having an affair with another man. Gurum will be forwarded to court soon, officials added.