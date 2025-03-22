Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a woman was hacked to death after allegedly demanding money for the fish stolen from her pond in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The victim, Laxmi Kalara of Mahupadar village, was engaged in fish farming after leasing a pond from Sampad. She yesterday discovered a villager, Dambaru Durua, stole fish from the pond without her knowledge.

Per locals, Laxmi confronted Dambaru at his house this morning, questioning him about the theft. This led to a heated argument between the two. She also demanded money for the fish.

After the altercation, Laxmi returned home and resumed her household chores. However, Dambaru, armed with an axe, followed her and launched an attack. He struck her on the head, leaving her grievously injured and lying in a pool of blood.

The villagers rushed Laxmi to the Mathili Hospital, where Doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Upon receiving information, the Mathili police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused. Inspector-in-Charge Debadutta Mallick confirmed the woman's post-mortem had been conducted. The police also seized the murder weapon from Dambaru’s possession as part of the investigation.