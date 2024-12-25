Cuttack: In a gruesome incident, a woman was murdered in her house in Lalbag area in Cuttack city, while her husband was rescued from the same spot with critical injury marks.

Residents of Siddheswarasahi under Lalbag police limits initially spotted the woman lying in a pool of blood and her husband with injury marks in throat inside their house. They informed the police who reached the spot and found the woman to be dead.

The police seized the body and sent it for post mortem. The woman’s husband was also admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police official said identities of the deceased and her husband could not be ascertained. Only after the injured man recovers, the identities will be established, the police official added.

It is suspected that the man murdered his wife over family quarrel. However, the investigating officials are looking into the circumstantial evidence as part of the investigation, the police official said.