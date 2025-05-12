Bhubaneswar: A youth was arrested on Monday for allegedly backing out of a marriage promise after being in a live-in relationship with a woman. The arrest was made by Dhauli Police following a written complaint filed by the woman.

The accused, identified as Biswajit Sahu, a resident of Puri, was taken into custody from the Penthakata area while he was reportedly preparing to marry another woman. Per the complaint, Sahu had been in a live-in relationship with the woman for the past year and had allegedly established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

Following his arrest, Sahu underwent a medical examination and was later produced in court.

Per sources, the complainant is employed as a bar dancer.