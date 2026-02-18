Cuttack: Tension gripped the Madhupatna area of Cuttack city after a youth was shot dead during a feast on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Jena. According to reports, Jena sustained a critical gunshot injury to his chest during the incident, which occurred at Nuapada Press Colony while a feast was underway.

He was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Eyewitnesses said Jena had an argument with another individual present at the feast. Following the verbal altercation, an unidentified person allegedly opened fire, critically injuring him.

The identity of the assailant was not clear at the time of filing this report.

Personnel of the Madhupatna Police Station reached the spot and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.