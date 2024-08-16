Bhubaneswar: Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra, Additional Civil Supplies Officer, Kendrapara, was today found in possession of assets worth crores of rupees as Odisha Vigilance officials raided several places in connection with allegation against him regarding amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During searches, officers of the anti-corruption agency unearthed two buildings in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, two plots in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Mutual Fund (MF) deposits of approximately Rs 1 crore, cash of Rs 1.21 lakh, etc.

The measurement and valuation/ assessment of the buildings/ plots were being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

A locker being operated in the name of his spouse at SBI Main Branch, Cuttack was to be opened.

Till last reports came in, the searches were underway, and the total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be calculated.