Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested Tara Prasad Mishra, Former Chief Engineer, (R&B) for allegedly possessing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption agency had yesterday raided several places linked to Mishra and unearthed assets worth crores of rupees belonging to Mishra and his family members.

He was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 10 high value flats in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, 7 plots, 2.555 kg gold, 370 grams of diamond, deposits of over Rs 2.70 crore, Rs 6 lakh cash, 2 luxurious cars including a Mercedes Benz, etc., which he could not explain satisfactorily, the Vigilance said.

Following this, Mishra was placed under arrest by Odisha Vigilance and will be forwarded to court.

The agency has registered a case against him while further probe was underway.