Bhubaneswar: Babushaan Mohanty-starrer movie 'Daman' was adjudged as the Best Odia Film at the 70th National Film Awards, today.

The award comprises a Rajat Kamal and cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Written-directed by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka, the film was released on 4 November 2022. Later, it was dubbed in Hindi and released across the country.

The movie portrays a doctor's relentless fight against superstitions to make tribal people aware about Malaria disease in Odisha's Malkangiri district.

The movie is the highest grossing Odia film, till date.

The film had earned praise from audience as well as critics. The Odisha Government had declared the film tax-free.

Rishabh Shetty was named as the Best Actor for his performance in the film “Kantara” and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya was feted with the Best Director for the film “Uunchai” at the 70th National Film Award.

The Best Actress honour was won by Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh in “Thiruchitrambalam” and “Kutch Express”, respectively.

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee won a Special Mention award for “Gulmohar”, which was also named the Best Hindi Film.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday in New Delhi. The winners, including the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will be feted by President Droupadi Murmu in October.

Music composer Pritam won the Best Music award for Hindi film “Brahmastra”.

The blockbuster “KGF Chapter 2” starring Yash was given the National Film Award for Best Kannada Film.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan 1” was named the Best Tamil film.

(With IANS inputs)