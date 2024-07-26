Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a dance teacher died of a heart attack during a rehearsal of a play in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The dance teacher Mayadhar Jena, popularly known as Nepa Sir, collapsed during dance practice on stage for a play titled 'Akhira Dosa na Luhara Dosa' directed by Ollywood actor Ashrumochan Mohanty at Yagnaseni Opera camp in Jajpur Road today.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in Panikoili. Later, he was shifted to the Jajpur DHH where he was declared dead.

"Nepa Sir, the dance director suddenly suffered a heart stroke on the stage of Yagnaseni Opera. The incident has shocked the entire unit," said actor Ashrumochan Mohanty offering condolence to the bereaved family of the veteran artiste.

"Our teacher Nepa Sir was unwell since last night. I offered him food this morning as he had not taken meal last night due to pain in his stomach. After having food, he showed us 2-3 dance steps on stage. While he was sitting, he suddenly collapsed," said a student of the deceased.