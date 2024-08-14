Epilepsy is a neurological condition that affects the brain. It can cause seizures, which are sudden changes in behaviour or awareness. While epilepsy can be a challenging condition to live with, there are many misconceptions about it.

Dr. Mitalee Kar, Senior Consultant (Neurology) at CARE Hospitals Bhubaneswar shed lights about myths around epilepsy.

Here are some common myths about epilepsy and the facts to set the record straight:

Myth 1: Women with epilepsy can't or shouldn't get pregnant.

Fact: Epilepsy does not generally affect a woman's ability to conceive. In fact, many women with epilepsy have healthy pregnancies and give birth to healthy children. However, it is important for women with epilepsy to consult with a neurologist and gynecologist before and during pregnancy to minimize any potential risks.

Myth 2: People with epilepsy will pass it on to their kids.

Fact: While there is a slightly increased risk of developing epilepsy for children of parents with some forms of epilepsy, the risk is very low. This is because epilepsy is usually caused by a combination of multiple gene defects, not a single gene problem.

Myth 3: You can't live a full, normal life with epilepsy.

Fact: Epilepsy can affect a person's lifestyle, but it is possible to live a full and active life with the condition. By working with a healthcare team and taking medications as prescribed, many people with epilepsy are able to manage their condition and live independently. It is important to avoid extreme activities that could increase the risk of seizures, but with careful planning and moderation, people with epilepsy can enjoy a wide range of activities.

Myth 4: Epilepsy is possession by an evil spirit or ghost.

Fact: Epilepsy is not a possession by an evil spirit or ghost. It is a neurological disorder that can be diagnosed and treated by a healthcare professional.

Myth 5: Epilepsy is common in children.

Fact: Epilepsy can affect people of all ages, including children, adults, and seniors.

Myth 6: Epilepsy cannot be controlled effectively.

Fact: There are many effective treatments for epilepsy, including medications, surgery, and lifestyle changes. With the right treatment, many people with epilepsy can live seizure-free lives.

Myth 7: You should force something into the mouth of someone having a seizure.

Fact: Never put anything into the mouth of someone having a seizure. This could injure their teeth or jaw. Instead, clear the area around the person so they do not hurt themselves, and monitor the seizure. If the seizure lasts longer than 5 minutes, call for medical help.

Tips for Living with Epilepsy: