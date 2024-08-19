Bhubaneswar: The once abundant Hilsa fish in the Mahanadi River in Odisha is now a distant memory. Unlike in the past, Hilsa is no longer found in the river near Paradip. The increasing pollution in the Paradip and Kujang coastal regions has severely affected fish production.

The discharge of waste from various industries and establishments into the Mahanadi River has led to a significant decline in the fish population. Species like Rohu, Catla (Bhakura), Mullet (Khainga) and Hilsa, once commonly found in the Mahanadi estuary, are now rare.

For years, the river's sweet water had supported the livelihood of many families who rely on fishing. However, with the current state of the river, these families are losing their means of livelihood. Fishermen from areas like Kujang, Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district, and Mahakalapada, Marshaghai in Kendrapara district primarily depend on the Mahanadi for fishing.

Previously, the Mahanadi River supported a rich variety of fish species, with some even migrating from the sea into the river. Fishermen from several villages in the region were dependent on the Mahanadi for their livelihood.

However, the waste from industries and factories has started polluting the Mahanadi estuary. This pollution has halted the migration of fish from the sea into the river. As a result, the fish production in the Mahanadi is rapidly declining. Nowadays, fishermen are forced to venture out to places like Baliplot and Paradip port to catch Hilsa.

If stringent measures are not taken to curb the pollution of the Mahanadi and nearby coastal areas, the fish population could face extinction, leading to a severe economic downturn in the region.