Bhubaneswar: Commuters passing through Bhubaneswar-Puri highway and Barbil-Chandikhole road will soon enjoy a seamless and congestion-free journey. The Odisha Government has approved development of six-lane access controlled highway with two-lane service road on both sides of the Bhubaneswar - Puri highway and Barbil - Chandikhole road.

In a letter, Works Department Special Secretary asked the NHAI Regional Office to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the two road projects.

The letter further stated NHAI will provide a presentation to the State Government for finalisation of the alignment and controlled access locations.

The NHAI had earlier proposed the State government for development of these access controlled highways along with service roads looking at the growing trafficular movement.