Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the plan of Odisha's all-round development under the 'Purvodaya' initiative of the Central Government.

The Finance Minister made an announcement in this regard while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 today. Mentioning about 'Purvodaya' plan for development of eastern region of the country, Sitharaman said the plan will be made for all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

This will cover human resource development, infrastructure, and generation of economic opportunities to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat, said Sitharaman.

"Gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their decision to formulate plan Purvodaya for the all-round development of the eastern region of our country, including Odisha," said Pradhan in his reaction to the budget.

"Comprehensive focus on development of human resources, infrastructure and economic opportunities and assistance to Odisha for development of tourism, temples, beaches and craftsmanship, among others, will harness the full potential of resource-rich and naturally-endowed state like Odisha. Confident that in the times ahead, eastern India, particularly my beautiful state of Odisha will be the epicentre of prosperity and a key driver of India’s future economic growth," he said.

"Prioritizing education, skilling, employment generation, research and innovation like never before, the budget paves the way for strengthening Bharat’s credentials as the talent basket, skill hub and solution provider for the world. This budget will further facilitate ease-of-living, boost socio-economic conditions, fuel green growth, strengthen social justice, improve business climate, realize dreams, bring prosperity in every home and accelerate the groundwork to achieve the next phase of economic growth," he added.