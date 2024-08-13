Cuttack: Furthering its probe into the alleged rape of two woman patients in SCB Medical College and Hospital, the Mangalabag Police arrested a doctor of the hospital this evening. Based on a complaint filed by the two victims, the police arrested Dr. Dilbag Singh, who works at the hospital’s Cardiology Department.

Dilbag has been a Senior Resident Doctor at SCB hospital for past two years.

The Health and Family Welfare Department today constituted a three-member committee headed by Odisha DMET Prof Santosh Kumar Mishra to enquire the allegations against the Senior Resident Doctor. The other members of the committee are SCB MCH Superintendent Prof Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra and Joint DMET Prof Roma Rattan.

Additional DCP Anil Mishra said a case has been registered on basis of an FIR filed by the two victims. Mishra added the statement of the victims have been recorded under Sections 161 and 164 of CrPC in presence of a Magistrate.

As per the complaint, the doctor attempted rape on the pretext of carrying out an ECG.