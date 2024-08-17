Jharsuguda: In a show of solidarity and protest, the doctors of JDS Homoeopathic Hospital here, have joined the 24-hour nationwide strike against the recent tragic events at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The protest follows the brutal rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor, along with subsequent vandalism and violence at the hospital premises.

The doctors at JDS Homoeopathic Hospital, standing united with the medical fraternity across the nation, have expressed deep anguish and concern over the increasing incidents of violence against healthcare professionals. They emphasized on the urgent need for stronger measures to ensure the safety and dignity of those serving in the medical profession. The protest calls for justice for the victim and demands stricter laws to safeguard medical practitioners nationwide.

“We, as doctors, stand united in condemning these acts of violence and demand immediate action. Our profession is meant to heal, not to fear for our safety while doing so,” said Dr. Deoshlok Sharma Director of hospital.

During the 24-hour strike, OPD services will be temporarily suspended as part of the protest.

The medical community nationwide stands firm in demanding immediate and effective action from authorities to prevent such heinous incidents from recurring and to maintain the integrity and safety of healthcare institutions.