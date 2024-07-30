Bhubaneswar: The Excise Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau Unit-II of Cuttack Division today busted a duplicate foreign liquor manufacturing unit at Nilakanthapur village under Soro police limits in Odisha's Balasore district, official sources said.

The team targeted an isolated house where foreign liquor was being produced illicitly. The officers seized 400 liters of foreign liquor, 30 liters of spirit, 16,300 corks, 9,710 labels, 5,570 excise adhesive labels (EAL), and 600 empty bottles. The estimated value of the seized items is around Rs 7 lakh.

One Subash Nayak (40) of Nilakanthapur village was apprehended at the scene. Nayak had allegedly collaborated with individuals from Bihar to manufacture the counterfeit liquor. Preliminary investigations revealed that raw materials such as spirit and duplicate labels were sourced from Kolkata, while empty bottles were acquired from various licensed "ON" shops and scrap dealers.

Further investigation revealed that the counterfeit liquor was being distributed to illegal liquor mafias and certain unscrupulous IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) "OFF" shop licensees. A subsequent raid on a licensed IMFL "OFF" shop at Anantapur village led to the discovery of 30 liters of duplicate liquor. Mantu Mallick (31), an employee of the shop, was detained. Excise officials are now seeking the licensee of the Anantapur IMFL "OFF" shop for further questioning.

Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol said stringent action will be taken against those involved in the manufacturing and sale of duplicate liquor. He also stated that steps would be taken to revoke the licenses of "OFF" shop licensees found selling counterfeit liquor alongside duty-paid liquor.