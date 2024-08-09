Puri: Sambad Group, Odisha’s largest media conglomerate, launched a 60-day climate action movement, ‘EARTH AGAIN,’ here today, in addition to its ongoing year-long Punascha Pruthibi campaign which focuses on Climate Crisis.

The campaign spearheaded by Sambad Group’s Editor Tanaya Patnaik saw the participation of people from diverse backgrounds.

This day, coinciding with Kranti Diwas, marks not only the start of a major environmental initiative but also aims revolutionary movement for Jan Andolan, said Patnaik launching the Earth Again Movement from Puri.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanaya Patnaik outlined the campaign’s comprehensive plan and the role of media in mobilizing public awareness and action. She also mentioned how climate change is driving severe weather events, rising sea levels, and ecosystem disruptions globally.

In India, eight Eastern states, including Odisha, are highly vulnerable, with the region experiencing devastating cyclones, frequent floods, and extreme summer heatwaves.

"Climate change is a matter of concern for entire world. As compared to other states, Odisha is the most affected due to climate change. We have been battling against consequences of climate crisis. As the No.1 media house in the state, it is our sole responsibility to reach out people effectively spreading awareness about climate change and environment-related challenges," said Patnaik.

During this 60-day campaign period, Climate Panchayats (Parivesh Panchayats) will be organized in all 147 assembly constituencies of Odisha. This one-of-its-kind initiative aims to foster collaboration between elected representatives and citizens on climate action. So also a constituency-wise vulnerability scorecard will be maintained to facilitate discussions with the local representatives and civil society members on the climate issues and its mitigation.

Patnaik stressed, "Under the initiative, Sambad Group will undertake a series of programmes to reach out people in all assembly constituencies, blocks and districts in next 60 days to spread awareness about environment and climate change. During the period, Sambad Group will hold a programme called 'Climate Panchayat' in each assembly constituency to identify the local issues related to environment and individuals or organisations working in their localities and and discuss further steps to be taken to address the challenges caused by climate change."

In addition to this, a voluminous Climate Atlas will be prepared which will provide detailed insights into the climate vulnerabilities and adaptive capacities of each constituency, serving as a crucial tool for informed decision-making and effective climate action planning and monitoring, Patnaik added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the campaign spanning over two months will include a series of impactful activities, culminating in a three-day citizens' conference in Bhubaneswar from October 2-4, 2024. Key activities throughout the campaign include a walkathon, mass plantation drives, film festival, school & college-level competitions, upcycling drives, aiming to engage all stakeholders.

Sambad Group is collaborating with a diverse range of partners, including NGOs, civil society organizations, indigenous groups, schools, youth, corporates, and government bodies. This extensive network will support the campaign, which features 60 days of focused action and an additional 365 days of coverage for all stakeholders. The Earth Again movement calls upon citizens, organizations, and global stakeholders to unite and participate in this vital initiative. Together, we can drive meaningful change and work towards a sustainable future for all, Patnaik said.

Praising Sambad Group's initiative to work at the grassroots level, environmentalist Jugabrat Kar said, "It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the earth and the environment. To overcome the challenges posed by climate change, you have to think about the environment."

Sujit Mohapatra, founder of Bakul Foundation, said, "After the cyclone, it is more important to think about how the cyclone will not happen. As long as the environment is healthy, we will be healthy and safe. Therefore, the more the discussion on the environmental issues, the more the solution will come out."

Debajit Mishra, Director, Socrates Foundation, said, "This campaign will play an important role in connecting people from the grassroots level for the environment and making them aware of the environmental challenges of the local area."

Environmental activist Badri Mishra proposed creating awareness through short eco-friendly films, while environmentalist Prafulla Tripathy called for educating school students about their responsibility towards the environment.

Ratikant Satpathy, CEO of Kanak News, said, "Climate change is no longer a threat. This has become a reality. We are all victims of it. Therefore, there is a need to be careful and realise your responsibility towards the environment."

Bhabani Shankar Tripathy, News Editor of Sambad, said, "It is our responsibility to provide a healthy environment for the coming generations. It will assume significance only when the people of Odisha know about the issues at grassroot level and pave way for implementation."

Environmental activists Soumya Ranjan Biswal and Jagannath Bastia were also present on the occasion.