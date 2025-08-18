Mumbai: Online marketplace Amazon India on Monday announced that it has created over 1.5 lakh seasonal work opportunities in the country due to the increased demand in the festive season.

"These include direct and indirect work opportunities in 400+ cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Cochin, Coimbatore, Indore, Raipur, etc."

Job opportunities were created for thousands of women associates and over 2000 PWDs (differently abled people), and the company has already onboarded many of these new associates, a release from Amazon India said.

The seasonal jobs are available in fulfilment centres (FCs), sort centres, and last-mile delivery stations.

"Many of these new associates continue their journey with Amazon beyond the festive period, with a significant number returning to work with us year after year,” said Abhinav Singh, VP - Operations, India & Australia, Amazon.

"Throughout our operations, we prioritise the safety and well-being of all associates—whether they're working in our buildings or delivering packages to customers," he said.

"We remain dedicated to fostering a safe, equitable, and empowering work environment that includes social security benefits and supports the financial well-being of all our team," Singh added.

Amazon has increased the number of Ashray rest centres in India to 100 to support the well-being of its associates in the e-commerce network, the release said.

Further, it claimed to provide free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates across major cities, offering comprehensive services that include eye, dental, BMI, and physician consultations.

Additionally, an on-site first aid ('AMCARE') facility is available at the fulfilment centres to anyone who needs immediate first-aid attention or rest.

"The Early Access to Pay (EATP) programme allows associates to withdraw up to 80 per cent of their accrued basic salary within the first 20 days of each month, promoting financial flexibility and wellness," the company said. (IANS)