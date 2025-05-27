New Delhi: The Central Government has successfully completed the auction of 10 critical and strategic mineral blocks, including one in Odisha, under the fifth tranche of its ongoing mineral block auction initiative.

Out of the 15 blocks put up for auction, 10 were successfully awarded. The auction process began on January 28, 2025.

These 10 blocks contain vital minerals such as Graphite, Phosphorite, Phosphate, Rare Earth Elements (REE), Vanadium, and—marking a first—Potash and Halite.

In Odisha, the Salepali Graphite block was awarded to Vinmir Resources Pvt Ltd, which placed the highest final price offer of 179%.

Other states with successful block allocations include Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

With the conclusion of this tranche, the total number of mineral blocks auctioned by the Centre has reached 34.

Notably, this round marks the first-ever auction of a Potash block in India. According to official sources, this milestone is expected to boost domestic Potash mining, reduce dependence on imports, and enhance support for the agriculture sector.

In total, 34 blocks have been auctioned across five tranches so far. The Central Government has earmarked 55 critical mineral blocks for auction in the current phase.