New Delhi: The Central Government has released ₹4,601 crore to Odisha as part of additional tax devolution, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

In total, the Centre has disbursed ₹1,01,603 crore to various state governments as an additional allocation, supplementing the normal monthly devolution scheduled for October 10. The move comes ahead of the festive season, aimed at enabling states to accelerate capital spending and fund development and welfare-related initiatives.

State-wise Allocation: Uttar Pradesh: ₹18,227 crore; Bihar: ₹10,219 crore; Madhya Pradesh: ₹7,976 crore; West Bengal: ₹7,644 crore; Maharashtra: ₹6,418 crore; Rajasthan: ₹6,123 crore; Odisha: ₹4,601 crore; Andhra Pradesh: ₹4,112 crore; Tamil Nadu: ₹4,144 crore; Karnataka: ₹3,705 crore; Jharkhand: ₹3,360 crore

Earlier, the Finance Ministry reported that ₹4,28,544 crore had been transferred to states as their share of taxes during April–July, an increase of ₹61,914 crore from the previous year.

During the same period, the Centre received ₹10,95,209 crore, which is 31.3% of the budget estimate (BE) for 2025-26, including: Net tax revenue: ₹6,61,812 crore; Non-tax revenue: ₹4,03,608 crore; Non-debt capital receipts: ₹29,789 crore

Total expenditure by the Union Government amounted to ₹15,63,625 crore (30.9% of BE), comprising: Revenue account: ₹12,16,699 crore (including ₹4,46,690 crore in interest payments and ₹1,13,592 crore in major subsidies); Capital account: ₹3,46,926 crore, primarily spent on large infrastructure projects.