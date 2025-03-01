Bhubaneswar: In a massive human error, American multinational investment bank and financial services company Citigroup Inc. mistakenly credited $81 trillion to a customer’s account. The accidental transaction occurred in April last year.

Per media reports, the bank was supposed to credit just $280 to the customer’s account. Initially, the error went unnoticed by the bank employees. However, after 90 minutes, a Citigroup employee spot the mistake and flagged the issue.

The bank promptly notified the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Following an inquiry by the detective controls of the bank, the erroneous entry was reversed.

In a statement, the New York-based bank confirmed that the incident had not impact on its operations or customers.