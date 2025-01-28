Bhubaneswar: Falcon Holdings Pvt Ltd, a unit of Falcon Group, today signed an MoU with the Odisha Government to set up a Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) plant.

The plant with production capacity of 30,000 tonnes per annum (KTPA) will be established at an investment of ₹1,050 Crore. The State-of-the-art facility will meet the growing demand for TiO2 in industries such as paints, coatings, plastics, and textiles.

The new TiO2 plant is expected to generate significant socio-economic benefits for Odisha, including the creation of 1,600 new employment opportunities.

Parthajeet Patnaik, Director of Falcon Holdings Pvt Ltd, and Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister signed the MoU at the ‘Utkarsh Odisha — Make In Odisha 2025’ conclave for the industrial project.

During the signing ceremony, the Chief Minister expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “This partnership with Falcon Holdings Pvt Ltd will serve as a catalyst for further industrial development in Odisha. The Titanium Dioxide plant will not only strengthen Odisha's position as a manufacturing hub but also create valuable employment opportunities for our youth. We are committed to supporting Falcon Group’s initiatives that bring innovation, sustainability, and economic prosperity to our state.”

The Director of Falcon Holdings Pvt Ltd, said, “Falcon Group has always had strong ties to Odisha, and we are immensely proud to expand our presence here with this project. The TiO2 plant will contribute significantly to the state’s industrial and economic growth. We look forward to collaborating closely with the Odisha Government to ensure the success of this project and to create lasting value for the local community.”