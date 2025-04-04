Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s mango industry is making waves globally, with exports of the famed Kesar mango reaching 689.5 metric tonnes in 2023-24. Known for its unique aroma, saffron-coloured pulp, and rich sweetness, the GI-tagged Kesar mango is among India’s most sought-after fruit varieties in both domestic and international markets. Mango cultivation in Gujarat dates back centuries, but it was in 1931 that the Kesar mango was first introduced in Junagadh’s Gir region. The variety got its name from the saffron-like colour of its pulp, with the then Nawab of Junagadh famously declaring it “Kesar” (saffron) for its deep orange hue.

Today, Gujarat has over 177,514 hectares of mango orchards, spread across districts like Valsad, Navsari, Gir-Somnath, Surat, and Kachchh. The state produced 1.08 million metric tonnes of mangoes in 2024, showing a steady rise from 960,000 metric tonnes in 2023, according to the Horticulture Department of Gujarat. Experts say Gujarat’s climate and soil composition play a crucial role in shaping the quality of its mangoes. The state’s sandy loam and black cotton soil, coupled with hot, dry summers and moderate rainfall, create the ideal conditions for mango trees.

Unlike the Alphonso mango, which thrives in coastal regions, the Kesar mango’s resilience to arid conditions makes it uniquely suited to Gujarat’s environment. "The high temperature and soil nutrients enhance the mango’s natural sugars, making it sweeter and more flavorful," said Dr Ramesh Patel, an agricultural scientist from Junagadh Agricultural University. Mango cultivation is a major contributor to Gujarat’s agricultural economy. In 2021, the mango industry in the state generated over Rs 17 billion in revenue, with continued growth in both production and exports.

Despite challenges such as climate fluctuations and pest attacks, mango farmers in Gujarat have adapted by using advanced farming techniques like drip irrigation, organic composting, and grafting methods to improve yield and quality. India is the world’s largest mango producer, and Gujarat plays a key role in this dominance. In the past five years, Gujarat has exported over 2,500 metric tonnes of mangoes, with the UK, US, and Canada being the top destinations.

To meet international quality standards, the Gujarat Agro Radiation Processing Facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, ensures that exported mangoes undergo proper treatment. The facility has irradiated and certified over 210 metric tonnes of Kesar mangoes in the last two years, allowing smooth shipments to countries with strict import regulations. "Our mangoes have a strong demand in Europe and North America. With improved cold storage and export infrastructure, Gujarat can increase its share in global mango exports," said Prakash Mehta, an exporter based in Ahmedabad.

While Gujarat’s mango industry is thriving, it faces challenges like climate change, erratic monsoons, and market fluctuations. The state government is working on initiatives such as subsidized irrigation, improved logistics, and scientific research to enhance mango production. Additionally, collaborations with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Gujarat Agricultural Universities aim to introduce disease-resistant and climate-adaptive mango varieties.

As peak summer arrives, Gujarat’s mango orchards are gearing up for another strong season. With increasing global demand and a legacy rooted in history, Kesar mangoes from Gujarat continue to be a golden fruit -- both in taste and economic value.

