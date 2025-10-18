New Delhi: The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) on Saturday, i.e. on the occasion of Dhanteras, reported a surge in gold and silver purchases following a sharp price correction.

The dip in rates has triggered a wave of strategic buying across India, with consumers seizing the opportunity to make meaningful purchases. The association expect that the sales of Gem and Jewellery will cross Rs 50,000 crore this festive season.

“Dhanteras 2025 has seen a 10–15 per cent dip in volume compared to last year, but overall value is up sharply — we expect festive sales to cross Rs 50,000 crore. Despite high gold and silver prices, consumer sentiment is strong, driven by strategic buying and early wedding purchases," said Rajesh Rokde, Chairman, GJC.

Gold coins are leading demand, with hallmark-certified lightweight jewellery also performing well. Silver items, especially coins and puja articles, have surged nearly 40 per cent over last year, he added.

According to the association, popular buying choices on Dhanteras were hallmark-certified gold, lightweight daily-wear designs, gold coins, and increasingly, silver coins — which are being chosen for gifting, investment, and ceremonial purposes.

Jewellers across the country opened early today, with many stores welcoming customers early to accommodate the festive rush, the association said.

Footfalls began steadily from morning hours and intensified by mid-day, especially among younger buyers who are gravitating toward sustainable and responsibly sourced jewellery.

With Dhanteras continuing until tomorrow afternoon, and jewellery stores remaining open until midnight tonight, GJC said that it anticipates even stronger footfalls through the evening and into Sunday, as consumers take advantage of favourable pricing and extended shopping hours.

“This Dhanteras has revealed a new layer of consumer maturity. Compared to last year, the average transaction value has risen by nearly 20–25 per cent, even as overall volume dipped due to high bullion prices. What’s encouraging is the 35–40 per cent surge in silver coin sales, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where buyers are opting for budget-friendly investments and ceremonial gifting," said Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, GJC.

We’re also seeing a 15 per cent increase in self-purchase trends, with younger consumers choosing lightweight, responsibly sourced jewellery to mark personal milestones, he added.

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council. It is a self-regulated trade body.

