New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Thursday launched a Rs 100 crore Call for Proposals to support start-ups working on green hydrogen innovation.

The announcement was made at the 1st Annual Green Hydrogen R&D Conference organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in the national capital.

The scheme will provide funding of up to Rs 5 crore per project for pilot projects in areas such as hydrogen production, storage, transport, and utilisation technologies.

At the conference, 25 start-ups are showcasing their innovations, including electrolyser manufacturing, AI-driven optimisation, and biological hydrogen solutions.

Joshi said the initiative is aimed at turning research into practical solutions that can power industries, clean cities, and generate lakhs of new jobs across the country.

He underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), launched in 2023 with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, to make India a global hub for green hydrogen.

The minister also highlighted the progress made so far, including 23 R&D projects already awarded in areas like safety and integration, hydrogen production from biomass, and hydrogen applications.

India’s first port-based green hydrogen pilot project at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, hydrogen buses and refuelling stations, and pilot projects in the steel and shipping sectors were cited as examples of the mission moving from vision to action.

Joshi pointed out that India recently discovered a record low price of Rs 49.75 per kg in its first-ever green ammonia auction, compared to Rs 100.28 per kg in 2024, marking a big step forward in affordability.

He also noted that both large corporations and start-ups are investing heavily to build a complete hydrogen value chain, creating employment opportunities and boosting India’s export potential.

Reiterating India’s targets under NGHM, Joshi said the country aims to produce five million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, add 125 GW of renewable energy capacity, attract investments worth Rs 8 lakh crore, and reduce 50 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

The two-day Green Hydrogen R&D Conference will feature expert sessions, interactive discussions, and a start-up expo, reflecting India’s strong push towards becoming a global leader in the hydrogen economy.

(IANS)