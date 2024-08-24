New Delhi: India can achieve a share of 10 per cent of all 6G patents along with one-sixth contributions to global standards in the next three years, a government-led panel has stressed.

The country has already launched various initiatives like ‘Bharat 6G Vision’ and ‘Bharat 6G Alliance’, along with the patent and IPR support framework and commissioning of testbeds.

A second meeting of stakeholders advisory committee (SAC) on telecom service providers (TSPs) in the national capital, in the presence of Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, urged the industry to expand and shape the future of telecommunication ecosystem and foster inclusive and collaborative policy decision-making.

Minister Scindia asked the SAC members to define a critical path to achieve the targets discussed and to define roles they see for different stakeholders, including the government, in achieving the same.

He also exhorted TSPs to take all necessary measure to ensure that citizens get good quality of telecom services.

According to the ministry, SAC members emphasised systematically aligning research to ‘India’s needs’ and put in place a vibrant standards community.

During the first SAC meeting, certain focus areas were identified. In the second meeting, discussions focused about international standards and India’s share in Intellectual Property and Standard Essential Patent (SEP), connectivity gaps in telecom and quality of telecom services.

For India to become a deep-tech leader, penetration of both wireline and intelligent wireless broadband networks, with reliable connectivity, is critical, industry experts said.

The TSPs sought supportive policy framework to encourage investments towards the path of 100 per cent broadband coverage in country, they added.

The government has constituted six stakeholders advisory committees to provide valuable insights to the Department of Communication (DoT) on various matters pertaining to it — aimed at facilitating a consistent two-way dialogue with government on matters related to telecommunication sector.

