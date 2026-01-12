Mumbai: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, India’s flagship energy major, and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance customer convenience. Under this agreement, Maruti Suzuki service facilities will be established at select IndianOil fuel stations across the country.

The collaboration leverages IndianOil’s vast nationwide network to set up various Maruti Suzuki service facilities. This integration will allow customers to access scheduled periodic maintenance and minor repairs for their Maruti Suzuki cars, at the same locations where they refuel, creating a more efficient and seamless experience.

IndianOil, with its extensive retail presence, will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s 5,780+ service touchpoints. By bringing authorised service to the fuel station, both companies aim to provide a ‘one-stop’ solution that enhances convenience and peace of mind for millions of car owners throughout their ownership journey.

Saumitra P Srivastava, Director (Marketing), IndianOil, said: “IndianOil is committed to enhancing the customer experience at our fuel station through value-added services. With a network of over 41,000 fuel stations across the length and breadth of India, we are uniquely positioned to bring essential services closer to the consumer. By partnering with Maruti Suzuki, we are integrating world-class automotive maintenance along with our energy offerings.”

Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Our goal is to make car servicing as easy and convenient as possible for our customers. By partnering with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of India’s most trusted Maharatna enterprises, we will leverage their unmatched reach to take our after-sales service to locations frequently visited by our customers. This collaboration marks a significant step to bring the mobility and energy sector together and to deliver a superior customer care experience. We are committed to enhancing accessibility, delivering unmatched convenience, to ensure complete peace of mind in the car ownership journey for our customers.”