New Delhi: India's transformation from a consumer to a key manufacturer in the global semiconductor value chain, with the chip market targeted to touch $100 to 110 billion by 2030, is being driven by strategic initiatives launched by the government - the India Semiconductor Mission rolled out with an investment of Rs 76,000 crore, the SEMICON India Programme and global partnerships such as iCET, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

According to industry estimates, the size of the Indian semiconductor market was about $38 billion in 2023, $45-$50 billion in 2024-2025, and is expected to reach $63 billion by 2026 and $100-110 billion by 2030.

With its 4th edition to be held in Delhi from September 2-4, Semicon India 2025 is set to display India’s redefining role in the global semiconductor ecosystem with the participation of as many as 18 countries in the grand event. The three-day event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, academia, government and other stakeholders to drive collaboration and technology advancements across the entire supply chain.

As approved facilities begin operations and new projects take shape, India is positioning itself as a trusted hub for semiconductor manufacturing, strengthening its digital economy, national security, and technological self-reliance. From dependence to dominance, the chip revolution is real and "it's happening right here, right now in Bharat", the statement said.

In May 2025, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of one more semiconductor unit under the India Semiconductor Mission. The unit approved is a joint venture of HCL and Foxconn. This plant will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, PCs, and myriad other devices that have a display. The plant is designed for 20,000 wafers per month. The design output capacity is 36 million units per month.

At the Global Investors Summit 2025, it was announced that India's first indigenous semiconductor chip would be ready for production this year. Five production units are under construction, signalling a significant milestone for domestic capability.

To further strengthen the talent pipeline, the government has also initiated a program to train 85,000 engineers in advanced semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

Madhya Pradesh has taken a significant stride in the IT and electronics sector with the inauguration of its first IT campus, backed by an investment of Rs 150 crore over the next six years. Spanning 1 lakh square feet, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to support end-to-end manufacturing of IT hardware and electronic products under one roof.

The plant will produce a wide range of components, including servers, desktops, motherboards, chassis, RAM, SSDs, as well as advanced technologies such as drones and robots. It will also manufacture desktop computers, all-in-one workstations, laptops, tablets, and monitors. The project is expected to generate employment for around 1,200 professionals, positioning the state as a growing hub for electronics manufacturing in India.

In July 2025, Netrasemi, a startup supported under the government’s chip design scheme, received Venture Capital (VC) investment of Rs 107 crore. The company is working on making chips for smart vision, CCTV cameras, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The global demand for chips is skyrocketing, but the supply chain remains very fragile owing to the concentration of the industry in a few limited geographies. There is a clear need for global diversification of manufacturing. India is emerging as a dominant player in this regard, the statement pointed out.

Initiatives like including Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) as one of the key sectors under Make in India, or the India Semiconductor Mission and Semicon India programme, have helped create an ecosystem to support the industry. The global semiconductor market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, with India’s market occupying a substantial portion of it.

India has the capacity to emerge as a key contributor to the 3 primary pillars of the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain: Equipment – leveraging strong base of MSMEs to produce components for semiconductor equipment: Materials - India is a rich source of chemicals, minerals and gases which can be utilised by semiconductor supply chain companies; and Services (R&D, Logistics and supply chain, major talent in AI, big data, cloud computing and IoT, the statement added.

(IANS)