New Delhi: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday said it now plans to release the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data within 28 days instead of 42 days.

"From April 2025 onwards, the All India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) will be released on the 28th of every month at 4:00 p.m. within 28 days from the reference month. For a particular month, IIP will be released as Quick Estimates followed by a Final Estimate,” said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry will release the next IIP estimates on April 28.

The ministry releases consumer price indices within 12 days after the end of the reference month, which is among the best globally. Similarly, survey reports of the NSS are now released within 90 days of completion of fieldwork.

The calendar of release of National Accounts Statistics has been rationalised by obviating the need for the 3rd Revised Estimates of GDP.

The IIP is a crucial short-term indicator of industrial growth in the country.

The compilation and release of IIP in India commenced with the base year 1937, which was successively revised to 1946, 1951, 1956, 1960, 1970, 1980-81, 1993-94, 2004-05, and 2011-12.

MoSPI presently releases the monthly all India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) on the 12th of every month (previous working day if 12th is a holiday) within 42 days from the reference month.

Currently, the Quick Estimates of a month undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of the IIP.

India's industrial output, based on IIP, posted a 2.9 per cent growth in February this year compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the ministry.

The data showed that the manufacturing sector, which provides quality jobs for the country’s young graduates passing out of the country’s universities and engineering institutes, recorded a 2.9 per cent growth in February over the same month last year. (IANS)