New Delhi: Automobile exports from India rose by 19 per cent to surpass an all-time high of 53 lakh units for the financial year that ended March 31, reflecting the growing strength of the country as an auto manufacturing hub.

Maruti Suzuki, closely followed by arch rival Hyundai, were the leaders in car and SUV exports, while Bajaj Auto, TVS and Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India Ltd were the top three in the two-wheeler segment.

India’s total vehicle exports touched 53,63,089 units during 2024-25, up from 45,00,494 in the previous financial year, according to figures compiled by the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Passenger vehicle shipments recorded a robust 15 per cent jump from 7,70,364 units during the financial year compared with 6,72,105 units in 2023-24.

This was the best ever annual performance, driven by demand for global models being manufactured in India. With manufacturing quality improving, some companies have also commenced exporting to developed markets, according to a SIAM statement.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s biggest carmaker, has also started exporting its off-roader sport utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny to Japan. Mexico, Australia, and South Africa are currently the top three export markets for this car.

This is the second SUV after the Fronx that the company is exporting to its parent company. The company exports its Fronx SUVs to Japan from its Guajart plant, with the consignments being shipped out from the Pipavav Port in the state.

Maruti launched the Jimny in India in June 2023 and started exporting it to various countries in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa from October 2023. While over 22,000 units of this five-door car were exported from India in 2023-24, the company had already exported over 38,000 units of the Jimny in the first nine months of 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) continued its strong performance in the global automotive market, exporting 1,58,686 vehicles in 2024-25. The company’s key markets include Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru.

HMIL is strategically positioning itself as a manufacturing hub for emerging markets in Africa and neighbouring countries, addressing challenges in the Middle East and Latin America, according to a company statement.

Hyundai's i10 family has surpassed 1.5 million exports, while the Verna model has crossed 5,00,000 units on a cumulative basis.

Meanwhile, total utility vehicle dispatches in India’s export basket led the space with a dispatch of 3,62,160 units, a growth of 54 per cent, as compared with 2,34,720 units in FY24.

Two-wheeler exports increased by 21 per cent to 41,98,403 units last fiscal as against 34,58,416 units in 2023-24 fiscal, the SIAM figures showed.

New models and new markets have helped in expanding the footprint of two-wheeler exports, Siam said.

Further, economic stability in the African region and demand in Latin America have supported this growth, it added.

Three-wheeler exports grew by 2 per cent in FY 2024-25 as compared to FY 2023-24, with shipment of 3,10,000 units.

Exports of commercial vehicles increased by 23 per cent in 2024-25 to 80,986 units as compared with 65,818 units in the previous financial year.

"On the exports front, good recovery is seen across all segments, particularly passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, reflecting improved global demand and India's growing competitiveness," SIAM President Shailesh Chandra said.

