New Delhi: Jindal Panther Cement (JPC), part of the Jindal Group, announces the commissioning of its first cement grinding unit (GU) with a capacity of 1.5 MTPA at Angul, Odisha. This cutting-edge facility, which will utilise approximately 1 MTPA of blast furnace slag from the nearby JSPL’s Angul integrated steel plant, is designed to operate at the industry's lowest clinker factor, marking a significant step in the Group’s decarbonisation strategy. JPC aims to become a leader in low-carbon cement production through this move.

Low-Carbon Cement for a Sustainable Future

The Angul Grinding Unit is crucial to JPC’s mission to provide low-carbon, high-quality Portland Slag and Composite Cement to key markets across Central and Eastern India. By repurposing waste from JSPL’s operations, the cement division is making substantial progress in reducing emissions while promoting sustainable industrial practices. This development aligns with JSPL’s broader decarbonization objectives, propelling the Group towards a greener, sustainable future.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, JPC plans to scale up its production capacity at both Angul and Raigarh to 7 MTPA, backed by an investment of Rs 2160 crore. This expansion will strengthen its presence in the cement industry, providing sustainable construction materials to support growing infrastructure needs in the region.

Looking to be Eastern India’s first one-stop shop for homebuilders, JPC’s Cement and JSPL’s Rebar will be marketed jointly via a common distribution system under the renowned ‘Jindal Panther’ brand umbrella. This integrated approach offers a one-stop solution for individual housebuilders (IHBs), simplifying procurement and adding value through the combined supply of steel and cement. Customers will benefit from quality, convenience, and competitive pricing through this streamlined process.