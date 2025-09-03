Mumbai: Jio today announced the achievement of a historic milestone of surpassing 500 million users while marking its 9th upcoming anniversary on 5th September 2025. This remarkable feat solidifies Jio's position as the world's largest mobile data network, a testament to the unwavering trust and support of Jio users across India. To put that number in perspective, Jio’s user base is more than the combined population of the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

Commenting on the milestone, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said: “On Jio’s 9th anniversary, I feel truly humbled that more than 500 million Indians have placed their trust in us. Reaching this scale within a single nation is a reflection of how deeply Jio has become a part of everyday life, and it shows the incredible power of connectivity in shaping a vibrant digital society. I want to personally thank every single Jio user for making this milestone possible. Your trust and support inspire us every day. As we look ahead, we will continue this journey with even greater resolve - bringing the best technology into the hands of hundreds of millions of Indians, making it accessible, meaningful, and transformative. Together, we will realize the vision of a truly digital India.”

Since its inception, Jio has been committed to building a digital society where every Indian can access affordable, high-quality connectivity to enrich their digital life. Jio deeply cares about empowering its users with innovative services that bridge divides, foster opportunities, and drive inclusive growth. This milestone is not just a number; it reflects the collective aspirations of millions who have embraced Jio as their partner in the digital movement.

To celebrate this achievement and our 9th anniversary, Jio is rolling out an exciting array of initiatives, including a weekend of unlimited fun, a month-long special offer, and year-round surprises designed to delight our users and enhance their digital experiences.

OFFERS FOR MOBILE SIM USERS:

Celebrate the ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND withUNLIMITED DATA:

During the weekend of 5th to 7th September (Friday, Saturday, Sunday):

All 5G smartphone users will enjoy unlimited 5G data, regardless of their current plan, absolutely free.

All 4G smartphone users will enjoy unlimited 4G data (with 3GB/day FUP limit) on opting for Rs 39 data add-on.

Celebrate theANNIVERSARY MONTH withRs 349 CELEBRATION PLAN:

During the month of 5th September to 5th October (on 2GB/day & above long-term plans) get:

5G data Unlimited Jio Gold by Jio Finance 2% extra digital gold Celebration vouchers worth Rs 3,000, featuring:

JioHotstar 1-month subscription

JioSaavn Pro (with unlimited caller tunes) 1-month subscription

Zomato Gold 3-month subscription

Netmeds First 6-month subscription

Reliance Digital 100% RC cashback

AJIO Fashion deals

EaseMyTrip Travel benefits

JioHome 2-month free trial

Worth mentioning, these benefits extend to all postpaid customers as well. Users already on 2GB/day long-term plans or on plans below Rs 349 can add a Rs 100 pack to access the above benefits.

Celebrate theANNIVERSARY YEAR with 1 MONTH FREE:

Get 13 th month free on completing 12 on-time monthly recharges of Rs 349.

Jio will keep introducing exciting new services and benefits for our valued customers.

OFFERS FOR NEW JIO HOME USERS:

Celebrate the ANNIVERSARY MONTH withRs 1200 CELEBRATION PLAN:

During the month of 5th September to 5th October get a 2-month new JioHome connection at only Rs 1200 (including GST)

JioHome service

1000+ TV channels

30 Mbps Unlimited Data

Subscription to 12+ OTT apps (JioHotstar + Others)

WiFi-6 router & 4K Smart Set Top Box