New Delhi: More than 2.16 lakh job postings were reported in this festive season in the country -- a 20 per cent increase compared to 1.8 lakh job postings last year, according to a report on Sunday.

The festive season saw a significant rise in hiring across key sectors like logistics, e-commerce, retail and hospitality. Additionally, the rapid expansion of the quick commerce industry contributed to this hiring momentum, said apna.co, a leading jobs and professional networking platform.

Among the sectors, logistics and operations experienced the highest growth, with a 70 per cent increase in job postings. Retail and e-commerce followed with a 30 per cent rise, while the restaurant and hospitality sector grew by 25 per cent.

This hiring trend is not limited to major metro cities and tier 2 and 3 cities are also experiencing a significant rise in job opportunities. While tier-1 cities like Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad have seen a 20 per cent increase in job postings, the demand in tier 2 and tier 3 cities is even more notable. Cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Indore, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Patna, Coimbatore, and Jaipur have recorded a 25 per cent increase in job postings.

According to the report, factors such as increasing urbanisation, the expansion of malls and quick-service restaurants, and improved consumer spending are driving this growth.

“Our sector-specific, go-to-market campaigns helped us deliver tailored solutions across industries like logistics, e-commerce, and quick commerce, filling key roles such as logistics managers, warehouse associates, delivery partners and customer support managers,” said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of Apna.co.

The retail and e-commerce sector is also expanding, adding 18,000 roles, including category growth managers, sales associates and customer support managers to enhance consumer experience. In hospitality, 14,000 jobs have opened for positions like restaurant managers, front office staff, and administrative personnel, the report mentioned. (IANS)