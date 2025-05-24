New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Saturday said it has earned a Guinness World Records (GWR) title for ‘most life insurance policies sold in 24 hours.

On January 20 this year, a total of 4,52,839 agents of LIC successfully completed and issued an astounding 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India.

This monumental effort established a new global benchmark for agent productivity in the life insurance industry within a 24-hour period, according to the LIC.

The record attempt was the culmination of a thoughtful initiative by Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and MD, LIC in the form of an appeal to every agent to complete at least one policy on “Mad Million Day” (January 20, 2025).

Mohanty thanked all esteemed customers, agents and employees for making “Mad Million Day” historic as their incredible performance of procuring record number of policies on a single day has now been recognised globally.

“Team LIC is absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious Guinness World Records title. It is a powerful validation of the relentless dedication, skill, and tireless work ethics of our agents. This achievement reflects our deep commitment towards our mission to provide vital financial protection to our customers and their families,” said the company.

LIC recently reported a 9.91 per cent increase year-on-year in new business premium for April -- surpassing the industry growth rate of 8.43 per cent and private life insurers’ growth of 6.09 per cent.

As per data released by the Life Insurance Council, LIC collected Rs 13,610.63 crore in new business premiums last month, up from Rs 12,383.64 crore in the same month last year.

The overall life insurance industry garnered Rs 21,965.73 crore, marking an 8.43 per cent rise over Rs 20,258.86 crore collected in the same month last year. Private life insurers contributed Rs 8,355.10 crore, registering a 6.09 per cent growth over the previous year’s Rs 7,875.22 crore. (IANS)