Bhubaneswar: Odisha is making significant strides toward establishing itself as a key maritime hub, driven by a futuristic, policy-based approach and strategic initiatives led by the Odisha Maritime Board under the guidance of the Commerce and Transport Department. The state government’s concerted efforts to modernise and expand key ports are fostering robust port-linked economic ecosystems.

Odisha’s maritime trade and logistics capabilities have seen a notable boost both domestically and internationally. Cargo handling capacities at non-major ports have reached 80 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), with Dhamra Port handling 46.08 MTPA and Gopalpur Port 6 MTPA in FY 2024–25. This growth contributed to a substantial revenue of ₹306.15 crore for the state during the same fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Paradip Port Authority, the state’s only major port, continues to lead nationally, emerging once again as India’s largest cargo-handling major port by managing 150.41 MTPA in FY 2024–25.

The deployment of advanced port technologies and development of deeper berths are opening new avenues for trade, industry, and regional integration. On the international front, enhanced connectivity through Dhamra and Gopalpur ports has positioned Odisha as a vital node in global trade networks, improving export-import efficiency and market access.

Domestically, strengthened coastal shipping routes and feeder services are ensuring seamless connectivity to industrial and agricultural hinterlands.

Highlighting its commitment to industrial development, Odisha signed a concession agreement with JSW Utkal Steel Ltd. to set up a captive jetty for its integrated steel plant. The project will attract an investment of ₹2,104 crore and generate employment for nearly 3,450 people.

Additionally, the concession agreement with Gopalpur Ports Ltd. has been revised to reflect a 95% equity share transfer to Adani Ports & SEZ, unlocking an investment of ₹16,554 crore and creating approximately 5,000 jobs (direct and indirect). These developments reinforce the state's vision of leveraging its coastline for holistic and strategic economic growth.

Odisha’s maritime vision distinguishes itself through a focus on sustainability, integrated logistics, and multi-modal connectivity, while also prioritising safety and workforce development. The state is investing in infrastructure to ensure operational efficiency and long-term viability of its ports.

To meet the growing demand for skilled maritime professionals, ship operation simulators have been installed at the Crew Training Institute, Chandbali, and the Odisha Maritime Academy, offering realistic training experiences. Furthermore, to enhance inland water transport safety, the Directorate of Ports and Inland Water Transport (IWT) has distributed nearly 35,000 life-saving devices, including lifebuoys, life jackets, and fire extinguishers, to boat owners at a 95% subsidy.

By generating new avenues for trade, manufacturing, and employment, Odisha’s maritime policy is helping bridge regional disparities and integrate aspirational coastal districts into the state’s mainstream growth narrative.

With a clear vision, strong policy direction, and inclusive, future-ready infrastructure, Odisha is steadily emerging as a powerful maritime hub — all in alignment with the larger vision of achieving ‘Viksit Odisha by 2036’ and contributing to ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047.’