Bhubaneswar/Mumbai: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to highlight the State’s industrial prowess at the ongoing ‘India Steel 2025 Conference’ in Mumbai. On the sidelines of the event, he will also hold one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists from the steel and allied sectors.

Majhi, who is currently in Mumbai for the conference, will chair a key session titled ‘State Roundtable: Odisha – Focusing on Expanding Steel Production and Raw Material Supply’ on Day 2 of the event. The roundtable will be followed by exclusive meetings between the Chief Minister and top industry executives.

Per officials from the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), the roundtable will see participation from India’s major steel producers, including Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW, SAIL, and AM/NS India.

In addition to engaging with the steel sector, the Chief Minister is also expected to meet with representatives of prominent national industry bodies such as the Indian Chemical Council (ICC) and the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA).

The ‘India Steel 2025 Conference’, organised by the Ministry of Steel in collaboration with FICCI, is being held from April 24 to 26 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The event was inaugurated earlier today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of global dignitaries and leaders from across the steel industry.

Bringing together stakeholders from Government, industry, academia, and international trade, the conference aims to chart the future of India’s steel sector in line with the country’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision. Key focus areas include sustainable steel production, raw material security, digital transformation, and global partnerships.

IPICOL official sources noted Odisha’s roundtable session will spotlight the State’s abundant raw material reserves, robust infrastructure, pro-investment policies, and downstream opportunities. Presentations by State Government representatives and experience-sharing by major industry players are on the agenda. A special film showcasing Odisha’s thriving metal sector ecosystem will also be screened during the session.