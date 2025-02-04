Bhubaneswar: Imagine a city where every journey is secure, every fare is fair, and every driver is empowered. Odisha is turning this vision into reality with Odisha Yatri—a groundbreaking mobility app that is changing how people commute across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. With safety at the heart of its operations, the app is quickly becoming the trusted travel companion for thousands of citizens.

The story began last month during the observance of Road Safety Awareness Month themed “Come Home Safe.” Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi officially launched Odisha Yatri, underscoring the state’s commitment to enhancing commuter safety and fostering smarter, more sustainable mobility options. What followed was nothing sort of a transformation.

Today, Odisha Yatri stands as a beacon of secure and reliable travel. It boasts advanced features like real-time trip tracking, live trip sharing, and a robust emergency assistance system integrated seamlessly with the Odisha Police 112 helpline. Drivers undergo thorough verification and regular safety training, creating a trusted network dedicated to passenger well-being.

But what truly sets Odisha Yatri apart is its commitment to fairness. Unlike traditional ride-hailing apps that deduct hefty commissions, Odisha Yatri operates on a unique zero-commission model. Drivers keep 100% of their earnings, a move that has not only improved livelihoods but also motivated drivers to deliver exceptional service.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, spoke passionately about the app’s transformative potential. “Odisha Yatri is not just a mobility app; it is a platform that embodies our vision for Viksit Odisha by creating safer, smarter, and inclusive urban transportation. With its innovative zero-commission model and advanced safety features, it is poised to be a game-changer in urban mobility," he said.

Passengers, too, are reaping the benefits of this innovation. The app’s user-friendly interface makes booking rides effortless, while the live trip-sharing feature offers peace of mind to loved ones waiting at home. Odisha Yatri is not just about getting from Point A to Point B—it’s about doing so with confidence, trust, and transparency.

Looking ahead, Odisha Yatri plans to expand its offerings with deeper integration into public transport networks, AI-driven safety protocols, and tools for seamless first and last-mile connectivity. These advancements will ensure that the app continues to meet the evolving needs of its users while keeping safety as the top priority.