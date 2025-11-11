Barbil: In a concerted effort to strengthen operational efficiency in production and reinforce transparency through digital oversight in mineral despatch, Sudhansu Mohan Samal, Managing Director, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) undertook a two-day review visit to iron ore mines in the Barbil region. He was accompanied by Director (HR) Alok Kumar Pal, Director (Finance) Bana Bihari Pani, and senior officials from the Head Office. The visit focused on assessing production performance, despatch mechanisms, and readiness for capacity expansion across OMC’s major mining operations.

On Day 1, the Managing Director reviewed operations at Guali, Banspani and Jilling-Langalota Iron Ore Mines and interacted with Mines Managers of all mines in Barbil region including Guali, Banspani, Jilling-Langalota, Gandhamardan, Tiringpahar, Roida C, Unchabali, Khandbandh and Dubna-Sekradihi.

The review meeting with Mines Managers highlighted the importance of team building, coordination, and timely resolution of bottlenecks to ensure higher growth in iron ore production compared to last fiscal.

At Guali and Banspani Mines, the focus was on enhancing transparency in grade-specific ore despatch, ensuring accuracy and accountability in ore quality and movement. The MD also reviewed the use of digital interventions to strengthen monitoring systems and data integrity.

At Jilling-Langalota Mines, deliberations focused on operational readiness and despatch preparedness to support the 12 million tonne production capacity expansion, with emphasis on efficiency, safety, and sustainable operations.

On Day 2, the Managing Director reviewed operations at Roida C, Tiringpahar, Khandbandh, Unchabali, and Dubuna-Sekradihi Mines. Discussions centred on achieving higher production targets, streamlining ore despatch mechanisms to sustain production momentum to meet the sales target of the current fiscal.

Reaffirming OMC’s focus on efficiency, accountability, and sustainable growth, Shri Samal underscored the Corporation’s commitment to strengthening operational excellence, digital governance, and transparency, positioning OMC as a benchmark in responsible mining contributing to Odisha’s industrial ecosystem.