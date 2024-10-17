New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday took action against four NBFCs -- Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd, Arohan Financial Services Ltd, DMI Finance and Navi Finserv -- citing material supervisory concerns, and asked these entities to cease and desist sanction and disbursal of loans, effective from October 21.

The central bank said the action is based on material supervisory concerns observed in the "Pricing Policy of these companies in terms of their weighted average lending rate (WALR) and the interest spread charged over their cost of funds, which are found to be excessive and not in adherence with the regulations". These NBFCs were also found to be not in conformity with the provisions laid down under the Fair Practices Code issued by the RBI.

In addition to usurious pricing, the NBFCs were found to be in nonadherence with the regulatory guidelines on the assessment of household income and consideration of existing or proposed monthly repayment obligations in respect of their microfinance loans.

"Deviations were also observed in respect of Income Recognition & Asset Classification (IR&AC) norms resulting in evergreening of loans, the conduct of gold loan portfolio, mandated disclosure requirements on interest rates and fees, outsourcing of core financial services, etc,” said the RBI.

According to the RBI, the business restrictions have been made effective from the close of business on October 21, 2024, to facilitate the closure of transactions in the pipeline, if any. These business restrictions do not preclude these companies from servicing their existing customers and carrying out collection and recovery processes in accordance with the extant regulatory guidelines.

The RBI further stated that these business restrictions will be reviewed upon receipt of confirmation from the companies regarding suitable remedial action having been taken to adhere to the regulatory guidelines, "more particularly their pricing policy, risk management processes, customer service and grievance redressal aspects, to the satisfaction of the Reserve Bank". (IANS)