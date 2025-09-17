New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce on Wednesday announced the opening of its newly-expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-standing presence in India.

The facility will house part of Rolls-Royce’s global digital capabilities and enterprise services team, alongside engineering teams supporting Civil Aerospace and Defence businesses, further strengthening Rolls-Royce’s capabilities in the country.

The automaker said that the centre is positioned to become the largest capability hub for the company and will support key global corporate functions, while also advancing digital and engineering expertise.

This is in addition to the company’s plans to double its sourcing from India over the next five years, accelerating the integration of Indian suppliers into its global supply chain.

Dr MB Patil, state Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development inaugurated the facility with Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, and Helen McCabe, Chief Financial Officer, Rolls-Royce.

McCabe said that India is significant to Rolls-Royce’s global journey of innovation and progress.

“This newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre reaffirms our commitment to India and will be our largest capability hub. We look forward to continuing to strengthen local capabilities, developing talent and deepening partnerships in the country,” McCabe noted.

Rolls-Royce is undergoing a multi-year transformation to become a high-performing, competitive, resilient, and growing business.

It has made clear strategic choices, including to grow its business in India, and the strong financial results generated to date by this transformation are enabling investment in growth, including this new centre in Bengaluru.

Rolls-Royce’s legacy in India spans 90 years, and encompasses strong strategic local partnerships, knowledge sharing collaborations with academia, joint ventures, robust supply chain, rich talent pool, engineering capability, digital solutions, and service delivery capabilities.

Today, over 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines power various platforms of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Army.

More than 3,000 people work across its ecosystem, including 2,000 highly skilled engineers contributing to global development programmes.

(IANS)