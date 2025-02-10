New Delhi: Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Monday that it plans to double its supply chain sourcing from India over the next five years.

The company aims to increase its procurement of complex parts for aerospace engines, naval propulsion systems, diesel engines, and gas turbines as part of its strategy to expand its role in India's defence sector.

Currently, Rolls-Royce sources high-precision parts and engine components from various Indian suppliers for its civil aerospace, defence, and power systems businesses.

However, the company did not disclose the total value of these sourced products.

"India is quickly becoming a key hub for global sourcing," Nicola Grady-Smith, Chief Transformation Officer at Rolls-Royce said.

She said that "we want to expand our partnerships here to support our business growth and contribute to India's 'Make in India for the world' vision".

Over the years, Rolls-Royce has helped Indian manufacturers meet international quality standards.

Grady-Smith added that the company's focus is now on strengthening ties with both existing and new suppliers in India.

"We want to help local manufacturers build the capability to produce complex engine components for global markets," she stated.

Rolls-Royce has built a strong network in India, including partnerships, skilled workforce, and advanced engineering and digital capabilities.

The company has also played a key role in transferring technology for the licensed production of engines in the defence sector.

Alex Zino, Executive Vice President for Business Development and Future Programs at Rolls-Royce Defence, said India is a crucial part of the company’s long-term strategy.

"Enhancing the supply chain now will create a strong foundation for future joint production opportunities and help India become a self-reliant defence powerhouse," he mentioned.

Rolls-Royce remains committed to supporting India's armed forces and is keen on collaborating for the development of advanced combat engine technologies.

The company also has a joint venture with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

