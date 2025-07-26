Bhubaneswar: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has declared its financial results for the First Quarter (Q1), ending June 30, of 2025-26 Financial Year (FY).

The Company has recorded a strong growth of 273 per cent in the profit before Exceptional Items and Tax during the first quarter of the current financial year. The sales volumes, revenue from operations and saleable & crude steel production have recorded a healthy growth over CPLY.

Chairman & Managing Director, SAIL, Amarendu Prakash said “SAIL’s Q1 FY26 performance shows improved operational efficiency, better cash flow and strong growth in sales volume in domestic market, supported by government safeguard duties. Even amidst fluctuating global dynamics, with rising domestic consumption, expanding steel capacity and safeguard duty support from Government, we continue to deliver high-quality steel to all steel consuming sectors. Our cost optimization measures and unwavering commitment to enhancing stakeholder value remain central to our journey.”

Performance of Q1 FY 26 (Standalone) at a glance: